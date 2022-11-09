Silvercorp Metals Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 7th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SVM traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.59. 122,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,132. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.74 and a 12 month high of C$5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.36. The firm has a market cap of C$633.88 million and a PE ratio of 16.32.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$67.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.04 million. Research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 98,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$279,814.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 503,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,844.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

