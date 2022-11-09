Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Increased by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.84. The stock had a trading volume of 64,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

