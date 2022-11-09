Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

