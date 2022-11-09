SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $45.89 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,834.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009051 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00047774 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039656 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00228483 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04507626 USD and is down -11.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,010,466.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.