SKALE Network Price Hits $0.0278 (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $111.76 million and $21.38 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00540449 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.54 or 0.28091172 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,686,004 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

