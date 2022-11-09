SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 94,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 164,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

SMC Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.97.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

