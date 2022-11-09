SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SDC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.93. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 35.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

