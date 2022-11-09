SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.52.

SmileDirectClub Stock Performance

Shares of SDC stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $249.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,899 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

