Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Smiths News Stock Performance

SNWS opened at GBX 39.36 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Smiths News has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 40.50 ($0.47). The stock has a market cap of £97.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.14.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.58) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.