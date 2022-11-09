Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75. 484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

