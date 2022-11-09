Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLSSF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Solaris Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

