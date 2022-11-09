Solidarilty Wealth LLC Buys 2,697 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises about 1.0% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MTB traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $165.98. 27,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average is $173.58.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,540 shares of company stock worth $1,803,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

