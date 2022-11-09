Solidarilty Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

