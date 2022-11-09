Solidarilty Wealth LLC Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,225,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Markel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,947,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $4.70 on Wednesday, hitting $1,214.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,950. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,163.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,251.17. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

