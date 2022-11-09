Solidarilty Wealth LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 104,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 23,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 145.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.06. The company had a trading volume of 115,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,642. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

