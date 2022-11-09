Solidarilty Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 811,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,167,000 after buying an additional 191,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

