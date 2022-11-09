Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases 755 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Solidarilty Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 112.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $625,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $16.52 on Wednesday, reaching $301.24. 226,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.33. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $319.70.

