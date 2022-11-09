Solidarilty Wealth LLC Sells 1,638 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. 257,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,596. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

