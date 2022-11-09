Solidarilty Wealth LLC Sells 466 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.42. 65,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.83. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

