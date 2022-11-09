Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes Position in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Largo by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Largo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Largo in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Largo during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Largo by 31.8% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LGO traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 2,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,548. The stock has a market cap of $346.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Largo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Largo Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Largo from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Largo Profile

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.