Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.66. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 46,436 shares trading hands.

Soligenix Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,709.67% and a negative return on equity of 139.31%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Soligenix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Soligenix by 127.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Soligenix by 54.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

