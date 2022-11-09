Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.
SHLE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.67. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,503. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,411.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87.
