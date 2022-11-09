Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

SHLE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.67. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,503. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,411.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

