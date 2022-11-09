South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

About South Star Battery Metals

(Get Rating)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.