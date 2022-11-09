Sovos Brands, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sovos Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79, a PEG ratio of 24.56 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,535,348 shares in the company, valued at $38,030,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,535,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,030,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $113,645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,311,524.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,828,000 shares of company stock worth $131,472,990. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,524,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth about $5,213,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 75.5% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 697,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 300,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,912,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 253,722 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

