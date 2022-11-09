Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 4,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,574. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

