SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.69. 494,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,450. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

