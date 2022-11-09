SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.35. SPI Energy shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 94,259 shares trading hands.
SPI Energy Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.
SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter.
About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.
