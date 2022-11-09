SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.35. SPI Energy shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 94,259 shares trading hands.

SPI Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy

About SPI Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPI Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.