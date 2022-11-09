Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.10 million-$24.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.84 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of SPIR stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 193,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Spire Global has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $5.91.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 418.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 819,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

