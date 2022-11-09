Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Sprague Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRLP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 2,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,020. The firm has a market cap of $524.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprague Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprague Resources

In other Sprague Resources news, major shareholder Sprague Hp Holdings Llc acquired 6,689,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $133,787,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,548,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,976,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

