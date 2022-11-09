Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s previous close.

SFM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

