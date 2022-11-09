Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,273. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average is $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

