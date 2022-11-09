Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ping Identity worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 83,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity Price Performance

NYSE:PING traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 117,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ping Identity

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PING. KeyCorp downgraded Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens cut Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.