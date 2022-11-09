Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,489. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day moving average of $196.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

