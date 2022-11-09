Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kirby worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

