Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 286.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,589. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

