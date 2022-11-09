Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

