Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $395,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $183.58. The firm has a market cap of $248.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.