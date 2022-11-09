Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,602. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -176.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.