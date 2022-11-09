Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RH by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,975,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $664.00.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. RH’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,365 shares of company stock worth $3,902,819 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

