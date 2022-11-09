Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $83,720,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $61.10. The company had a trading volume of 519,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,087. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.