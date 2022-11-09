Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $1.78 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 78,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. 30,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,675. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $250,213.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,939.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $221,605.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,819.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $250,213.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,939.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,075. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

