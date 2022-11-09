State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of DTE opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

