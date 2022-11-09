State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.52 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Shares of PEG opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

