State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $59,727,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.26.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.98. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

