State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Nuvei at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

