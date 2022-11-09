Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $72.38 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $72.38 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,558.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00322551 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00021988 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00119707 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00748006 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00559804 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001004 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005707 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00229619 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.