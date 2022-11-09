STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40 to $8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48. STERIS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.40.

STERIS stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.98. The company had a trading volume of 770,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,510. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average of $201.85.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 13.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

