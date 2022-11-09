Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-$3.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STRL. StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. 6,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,518. The company has a market cap of $986.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.