Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) to Hold

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 130,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

