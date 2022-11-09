Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,258 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 109% compared to the typical volume of 2,515 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Stellantis by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 390,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 109,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLA. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 86,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,462. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

